Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,385.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

