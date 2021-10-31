Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 670 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

