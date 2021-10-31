Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $314.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $314.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

