Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $8.35 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,420.78 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,591.10 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,382.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

