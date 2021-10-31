Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $11.67 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

