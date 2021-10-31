Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

UNP opened at $241.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.86. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

