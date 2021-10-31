Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

