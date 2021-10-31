Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 558 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.59.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

