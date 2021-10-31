Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 7.9% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $230,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.88 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

