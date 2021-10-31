Bridge Oracle Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $2,486.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

