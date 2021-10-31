British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 489,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

