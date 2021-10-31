Broad Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,143,000 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Chico’s FAS accounts for about 0.9% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

