Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $90.08 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for about 10.7% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $90,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

