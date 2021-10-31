Broad Run Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 5.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $90,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $659.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

