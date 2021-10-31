Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 290.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,615,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 198.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $531.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

