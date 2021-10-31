Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.