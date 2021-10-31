Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 149,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,104. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,019 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

