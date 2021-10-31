Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $552.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 1,794,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

