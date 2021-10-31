Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $687.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.84 million and the lowest is $682.12 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,796. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

