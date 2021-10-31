Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NOW reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NOW stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.02. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NOW by 26.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 81.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of NOW by 16.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NOW by 1,452.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,984 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.