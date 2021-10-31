Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $201.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $205.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 970,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

