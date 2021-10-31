Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post sales of $54.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $219.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $229.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.99 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $319.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

LPRO opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Open Lending by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

