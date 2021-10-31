Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.