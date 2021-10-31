Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

