Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 203,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The company has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 71.3% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

