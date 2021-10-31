Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,764,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,639. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.