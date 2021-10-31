Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Beauty Health.
The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SKIN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,764,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,639. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12.
About The Beauty Health
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.