Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.19 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.66 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,940. The company has a market cap of $365.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.70. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

