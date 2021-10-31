Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Camtek posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

