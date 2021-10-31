Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million.

Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $80.81. 525,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $103.25.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

