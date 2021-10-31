Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

