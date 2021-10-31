Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 1,856,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.