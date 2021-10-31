Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $655.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,661,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.