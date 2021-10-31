Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT at $5.30

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,448. The company has a market cap of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,288 shares of company stock valued at $363,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

