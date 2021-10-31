Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $88.00

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGA opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

