Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 392,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,143. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.