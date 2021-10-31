Brokers Issue Forecasts for AGNC Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

