Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

