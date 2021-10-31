Brokers Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

