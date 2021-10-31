BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.