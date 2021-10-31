Bruce & Co. Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Edap Tms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 1.84% of Edap Tms worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

