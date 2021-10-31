Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Bruker stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. 471,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. Bruker has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

