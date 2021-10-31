Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $120.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.