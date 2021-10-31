Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,457. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

