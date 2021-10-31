Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante Sells 1,500 Shares

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 750,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,483 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

