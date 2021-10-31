BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

ZNGA opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

