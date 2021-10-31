Builders Union LLP Acquires New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.3% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $3,201,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 646,868 shares of company stock worth $56,117,939 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APP opened at $98.25 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

