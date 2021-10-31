Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

