Burrage Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Burrage Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of Burrage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burrage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

