BUZZCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

