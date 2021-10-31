BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $5.37 on Friday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.7706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

